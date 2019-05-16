|
|
Viola "Vi" Haugan
Sioux Falls - Viola R. Haugan, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Michael (Linda) Haugan, Sioux Falls, Murray Haugan, Sioux Falls, Melinda Koppinger, Parker, CO, Marilyn Haugan, Sioux Falls, David (Karla) Haugan, Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Luella (Frank) Lacey and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Haugan; parents, John and Mary (Ellefson) Kennedy; brothers, Tom and Donald; sisters, Rosemary, Lillian and Marcella.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019