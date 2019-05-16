Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Haugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola "Vi" Haugan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola "Vi" Haugan Obituary
Viola "Vi" Haugan

Sioux Falls - Viola R. Haugan, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Michael (Linda) Haugan, Sioux Falls, Murray Haugan, Sioux Falls, Melinda Koppinger, Parker, CO, Marilyn Haugan, Sioux Falls, David (Karla) Haugan, Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Luella (Frank) Lacey and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Haugan; parents, John and Mary (Ellefson) Kennedy; brothers, Tom and Donald; sisters, Rosemary, Lillian and Marcella.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now