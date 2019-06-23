|
Viola "Vi" Schuler
Sioux Falls - Viola (Vi) Schuler, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Those preceding her in death include her husband, Bob; her mother and father; her brothers, Marvin Engbrecht and David Engbrecht; her niece, Patricia Ratzlaff, and her nephew, Gene Ratzlaff. She leaves behind her brother, Ben Engbrecht, Sioux Falls; her sisters, Esther Ratzlaff, Colorado Springs, CO; Martha Hofer, Sioux Falls; Anna Scarff, Wayland, IA; 20 nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Jean Bloemendaal, Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, with a time of sharing at 6:30 on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:30 am with burial at the Bridgewater City Cemetery at 1:30pm following the funeral.
Memorials are to be directed to Trinity Baptist Church or the Children's Inn of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019