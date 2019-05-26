Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Viola Swenson Obituary
Viola Swenson

Sioux Falls - Viola J. Swenson, 71, Sioux Falls, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be 11am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10am. Interment will follow at Swedona Covenant Cemetery.

Viola is survived by her husband, Ordell; four children, Darla Swenson, Karen (Grant) Hanisch, Glenn Swenson and Donald (Sara) Swenson; five grandchildren, two siblings, Alberta Kremin, Ash Creek, MN, and David Kruger, Steen, MN.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
