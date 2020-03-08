|
Violet Alberts
Dell Rapids - Violet D. Alberts, 98, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Reformed Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Reformed Church.
Grateful to have shared her life are those who survive her; her son Darrel (Jan) Alberts of Sun Prairie, WI, her daughter Sharon (Rick) Skinner of Dell Rapids, her seven grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren,
www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020