Services
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Alberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Alberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Alberts Obituary
Violet Alberts

Dell Rapids - Violet D. Alberts, 98, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Reformed Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Reformed Church.

Grateful to have shared her life are those who survive her; her son Darrel (Jan) Alberts of Sun Prairie, WI, her daughter Sharon (Rick) Skinner of Dell Rapids, her seven grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren,

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -