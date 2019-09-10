Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
For more information about
Violet Belfrage
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgewood Prairie Crossings
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Belfrage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Belfrage


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Belfrage Obituary
Violet Belfrage

Sioux Falls - Violet A. (Saalborn) Belfrage, age 105, of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Edgewood Prairie Crossings in Sioux Falls.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given .

Violet is survived by her son, Douglas (Linda) Gusarson of Stillwater, MN; graddaughter, Liz (Aaron) Piazza; great-granddaughter, Parker; step-daughters, Peg (Keith) Nelson, Pat Richter; step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Violet is preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Gusarson and Lewis Belfrage; parents, Otto and Augusta Saalborn; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Claudia Gusarson; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Helen Saalborn and sister and brother-in-law, Freida and Roy Fenstra.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now