Violet Belfrage
Sioux Falls - Violet A. (Saalborn) Belfrage, age 105, of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Edgewood Prairie Crossings in Sioux Falls.
Graveside services will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given .
Violet is survived by her son, Douglas (Linda) Gusarson of Stillwater, MN; graddaughter, Liz (Aaron) Piazza; great-granddaughter, Parker; step-daughters, Peg (Keith) Nelson, Pat Richter; step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Violet is preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Gusarson and Lewis Belfrage; parents, Otto and Augusta Saalborn; son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Claudia Gusarson; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Helen Saalborn and sister and brother-in-law, Freida and Roy Fenstra.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 10, 2019