Violet "Vi" Engbrecht
Violet "Vi" Engbrecht

Marion - Violet (Vi) Engbrecht, daughter of Dr. Edward. D. Tieszen and Linda Thomas Tieszen was born in Marion, Turner County, South Dakota and spent her entire life in Marion. She passed on November 20, 2020 at the age of 89.

On March 28, 1948 she was baptized in the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church and was a current member. She received her education at Marion Elementary and High School with additional credits from USD.

On November 14, 1948 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Clarence Engbrecht. To this union there were five children: Carol, Diane, Curtis(Sharon), Dawn(Rich Becker), and Keith(Diane).

She worked for K&K and Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator while attending school. Vi was the Business Manager of the Marion School for 34 1/2 years and the Cornbelt Educational Cooperative for 35 years. She impacted countless children's lives. She was a member of the School Administrators of South Dakota, Area Business Officials United Together, and Elks Lodge 994.

She enjoyed working with children and was a Girl Scout Leader for several years taking the girls through Brownies to Senior Scouts.

Her passion in life was her family, helping others, knitting, baking and reading.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, one grandchild, and her sister. She is survived by her very large family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family at PO Box 391, Marion, SD. 57043 or to any charity of your choice in memory of Vi.

www.hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
