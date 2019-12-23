Resources
Freeman - Violet Kaufman, 94, of Freeman passed away on Dec. 16th at the Freeman Hospital. Memorial Services will be held on Dec. 28th at 4:30 pm at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday Dec. 27th from 5-8pm with the family present from 6-8pm at the Walter's Funeral Home in Freeman.

Violet is survived by sons Norm (Karen) of Freeman and Kim (Loralie) of SC., and 5 grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
