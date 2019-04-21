|
Violet M. Anderson
Sioux Falls, SD - Violet M. Anderson, 87, passed away Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Her memorial service will be 11 AM Tue., Apr. 23 at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church, rural Valley Springs. Burial will precede the service at 10 AM at the church cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., Apr. 22 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Violet Marie Thompson, daughter of Hans and Betsy (Halvorson) Thompson, was born May 18, 1931 in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Canton High School in 1950.
Violet was united in marriage with Sidney Elmer Anderson on Apr. 5, 1951 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. They made their home in Canton and Harrisburg. Their daughter, Vyonne, was born in 1952 and their son, Steve, was born in 1954. The family relocated to California in 1955. They returned to Sioux Falls in 1993 to retire and be near family.
Violet was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She just loved hosting the many birthday parties and holidays with her grandkids.
Grateful for having shared her life are 2 children, Vyonne Manning, Brandon, Steve (Bonnie) Anderson, Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Brian (Regan) Anderson, Dell Rapids, Kevin Anderson, Honolulu, HI, Laura (Ryan) Prouty, Green Bay, WI, Stefanie Manning, Union City, NJ; 5 great-granddaughters, Jadyn, Mylie and Makenzie Anderson, Dell Rapids, Abigail and Hannah Prouty, Green Bay; and her brother, Kenny (Marlene) Thompson, Sioux Falls.
Violet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney, on June 3, 2008; her parents; a half-sister, Bernice Smith; and four half-brothers, Cyrus, Lawrence, Harvey and Wallace Vandemark. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019