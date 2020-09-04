1/1
Violet M. Engbers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet M. Engbers

Rock Valley, Iowa - Violet Engbers, 91, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Private family committal will be held with Rev. Gideon Wamala, at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley on Monday, September 7. Public viewing, with no family present, will be held Sunday, September 6, from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. The family prefers memorials to the Christian School of your choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Violet Mae (DenBesten) Engbers, daughter of Edward and Jennie (Keuning) DenBesten, was born January 9, 1929 at New Holland, South Dakota. She was united in marriage to John H. Engbers on March 27, 1948 at Pella, Iowa. To this union, three children were born; Sheryl, Wesley, and Kevin.

Violet's love of her Lord and Savior was demonstrated in her love of family and serving alongside her husband Rev. John, pastoring various churches in Rock Valley, Iowa; Cutlerville, Michigan; and Chandler, Minnesota until their retirement in 1994. Vi enjoyed various hobbies including knitting, quilting, and cross-stitching. Those who knew Vi well would describe her as spunky. If she started a project, she didn't stop until it was completed.

John and Vi spent many summers enjoying Happiness Resort in Northern Minnesota where she would proudly tell you she was able to water ski until age 72. She also enjoyed angling, but was wary of the responsibility of having to net John's fish.

Violet is survived by three children, Sheryl (Dennis) Van Voorst of Overland Park, Kansas; Wesley (Glenda) Engbers and Kevin (Linda) Engbers both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; ten grandchildren; twenty- two great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Jennie DenBesten; her husband, John Engbers; three sisters; and seven brothers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved