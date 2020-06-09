Virginia Day
Virginia Day

Canton, SD - Virginia Day, age 72, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sanford Canton-Inwood Hospital. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. www.andersonandsonsfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
