Virginia L. "Jinny" Tarver
Sioux Falls - Virginia (Jinny) Lee Tarver died peacefully on May 1st, 2020 in the company of friends in her home at the Good Samaritan Society-Prairie Creek Retirement Facility, following a bout with cancer. She received excellent in-home care from Avera Health and their hospice services, as well as from the Visiting Angels Home Care Services, in the final weeks of her life.
Jinny was born on June 28, 1932, in Monmouth, IL and was the only child born to Dorothy Jamison Harper and L. Lee Harper, who were very kind and loving parents. Jinny graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1950. While a freshman Art student at South Dakota State College, she met Russell (Russ) Tarver, who became her "prince charming" for 63 years. They were married for 61 years. She is survived by her five children: Dr. Shari Tarver Behring (John) of Canyon Country, CA; Dr. David Tarver (Donna Devine) of Seattle, WA; Genell Grow (Richard, deceased) of Rainier, OR; Paula Leckey (Eric), and Lee Tarver, Mesa, AZ. She has nine wonderful grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Russ served as a United Methodist minister for 38 years; Jinny served with him for a number of years in campus ministry in Vermillion at the University of South Dakota (USD). Jinny earned an EdD in Educational Psychology from USD at the age of 62. Over the years she enjoyed being active in the League of Women Voters, Women's National Political Caucus, United Methodist Women and the National Organization of Women. She particularly enjoyed being a part of the United Methodist Church (UMC) General Commission on the Status and Role of Women (COSROW). She felt honored to be one of the delegates from SD to the Inter-National Women's Year Celebration in Dallas, TX in 1976. Facilitating feminist spirituality retreats for the Dakotas UMC COSROW for many years was a rewarding experience for her.
Jinny was preceded in death by Russ who died on May 2nd, 2014. On many occasions Jinny share with family and friends that losing her husband was the most difficult experience of her life. She felt very fortunate to have been married to Russ for 61 years; she often expressed how she sincerely hoped she would be with him again in the afterlife. She also appreciated the gift of her children and grandchildren, wonderful friends, and the healthy and fulfilling life she lived.
Jinny was deeply grateful for having heard and embraced the beliefs and values of both the United Methodist Church and the United Church of Christ, which assured each one of us of the unconditional love of God for every human being, thereby sustaining and motivating us to live in harmony with, and in compassion for, all fellow human beings. Jinny did her best to encourage people to be kind and responsible to both themselves and others.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services are planned at this time. Services will be held at a later date. Please check the Miller Funeral Home web site periodically for updated information. The family has requested that condolences can be sent to Jinny's mailing address: 4400 W. Creekside Dr., Apt 115, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020