Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls
Virginia Mancuso Obituary
Virginia Mancuso

Sioux Falls - Virginia Mancuso, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Friday, December 6, 2019, at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, South Dakota. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary information and online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathy Mancuso of Sioux Falls, Joanne Mancuso of Columbus, NE, and Deb (Craig) Behrens of Sioux Falls; sons, Mark (Wanda) Mancuso, Tim (Teresa) Mancuso, and Joe Mancuso all of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Barb (Don) Ferdinand of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Kevin Nyhus of Sioux Falls; and special nephew, Russ Rabenberg of Parker, SD;

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elizabeth (Handwerk) DeKing; husband, Joseph; son, Michael; daughter, Marianne Nyhus; and sister, Kay Rabenberg.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
