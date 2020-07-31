Virginia N. "Ginger" Becker (Weisensee)
Asheville, NC - Ginger died unexpectedly on July 14, 2020 in Asheville, NC of COVID-19 at the age of 78. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Ginger was born in Minneapolis, MN on Oct. 28, 1941 to Dr. Sidney Forbes Becker and Marjorie Norton Becker. Her family relocated to Sioux Falls, S.D. where Ginger grew up and she graduated from Washington High School. Ginger was a "straight-A" nursing student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was offered a position in the medical school but declined it when she met and married Tony Weisensee of Sioux Falls, eventually earning her degree as a registered nurse.
While raising 4 young children, Ginger and her family relocated several times for her husband's law career, eventually moving back to Sioux Falls. Ginger worked as an RN at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls and after retirement, relocated to North Carolina to be near her children and grandchildren.
Ginger was a fun-loving lady who welcomed adventure. When Tony took a job in California in 1969, Ginger transformed a school bus into an RV, packed up the kids and they set off on a 4-month-long journey across the western U.S. to L.A., visiting every National Park and their family in Oregon along the way.
Ginger had an incredible natural talent for renovating homes and making them new again. She could fix anything, which her sister Barb attributes to Ginger's "can-do" spirit. Ginger had an active mind and a generous heart. She worked on a design for affordable tiny homes she hoped could be built for the homeless.
Ginger loved to travel, especially with family. She visited all 50 US states, Europe, China, and took many trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Ginger's last trip to Mexico was last October 2019 with family and dear friends.
Ginger's greatest love was for her children and grandchildren. She relished the simple joy of spending time with them, whether painting a house, visiting a beach, working together in her garden, seeing her boys play football, watching grandkids' sports or concerts, spending holidays at the cabin, playing her favorite games (Scrabble and Facts in Five) or just cuddling to watch a movie. This is what we will all miss most about Grandma Ginger.
Ginger is survived by her 4 children, daughter Anne Weisensee (Todd Purtell), sons John, Patrick, and Matthew; 7 grandchildren, Jack Weisensee, Tony and Sam Weisensee, Elizabeth ("Lizzie") and Mary Kate Purtell, and Savannah and Jacob Weisensee; 4 siblings Michael (Jan) Becker, Robert Becker, Barbara (Steve) Elkjer, and Shannon Sumner; 2 sisters-in-law Juanita ("Teta") Roland, Jeannie (Francis) Reiser; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls online at https://siouxfallshabitat.org/donate-now/https://siouxfallshabitat.org/donate-now/
Condolences can be mailed to Anne Weisensee at 8904 Springwood Drive, Woodbury MN 55125 or made online at https://www.barnett-lewis.com/condolences.html
Because this funeral honors the life of a victim of COVID-19, Ginger's family respectfully requests that guests wear a mask and observe social distancing for the safety of all.
Memorial Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Friday August 7, 2020 at 2:30 following a 1:30 vigil. Service will be live-streamed. Additional information available at https://www.barnett-lewis.com/currentservices.php