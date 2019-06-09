|
Vyonne "Vy" Bak
Helena, MT. - Vyonne "Vy" Bak passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana on March 24, 2019. She was 85 years old.
A memorial visitation will be held on June 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, South Dakota. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Irene, SD.
Vyonne was born on February 11, 1934 at home in Irene, SD. She attended school in Irene and graduated in 1952. She went to school for an extended ten weeks in order to teach school. These teachers were called "ten week wonders." She later received her Bachelors of Science at Springfield College in Springfield, SD.
Vyonne started her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse near Irene. She taught for thirty-five years in various schools including schools in Ireton, IA and Viborg, SD. The majority of her teaching career was spent in first and second grade in Redfield, SD.
Vyonne loved music and sang with the Sweet Adeline's group out of Huron, SD and directed the church choir at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Redfield, SD. Vy loved to sew quilts, play cards with family and friends and enjoyed bowling and golf.
She is survived by daughter Melanie Bak-Aldrich of Helena, MT; grandsons: Nathan Bak of Helena, MT; and Ryne Moeller of Missoula, MT; three great-granddaughters; brother Vernal (Pat) Andersen of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Roslyn Bainbridge of Sioux Falls, SD; and sister-in-law Norma Andersen of Yankton, SD. Her extended family includes seven nephews whom she often thought of, along with many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Rolynn Kay Bak; parents Raymond and Verna Andersen; brother LaRaye Andersen; brother-in-law Bar Bainbridge; and great-nephew Tanner Bainbridge.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019