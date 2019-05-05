Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
W. Robert "Bob" Rang

W. Robert "Bob" Rang Obituary
W. Robert "Bob" Rang

Sioux Falls - W. Robert "Bob" Rang, 89, passed away on May 1, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Visitation will be 5 ~ 7 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home, with Full Military Honors. A private burial will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Robert G. (Pam) Rang, Phelan, CA; his daughter, Dawn M. Rang, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019
