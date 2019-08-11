|
Waage Karla
Sioux Falls - Karla Jean Waage was born on September 3, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to James and Darlene Waage. She passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Laguna Hills, CA. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
She is survived by her mother, Darlene; her sister, Kelly (Waage) Schmitz; brother-in-law, Carl; niece, Addison; and nephew, Parker. She is preceded in death by her father James.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019