Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Karla Jean Waage was born on September 3, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to James and Darlene Waage. She passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Laguna Hills, CA. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

She is survived by her mother, Darlene; her sister, Kelly (Waage) Schmitz; brother-in-law, Carl; niece, Addison; and nephew, Parker. She is preceded in death by her father James.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
