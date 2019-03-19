Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD - Wallace Anderson, 91, of Sioux Falls passed away on March 14, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home in Canistota. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Friday, March 22 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 - 7 pm on Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Wallace Anderson was born on July 7, 1927 to David and Viola (Sandine) Anderson in Canova, SD. He attended country school there. Wally married Delma Zulk on March 5, 1950 in Madison, SD. They farmed several years before the family moved to Sioux Falls in 1956. Wally worked at Terrace Park Dairy (in-town delivery) and All American Freight (docks) before finding his true passion; Over-the-Road trucking. He drove semi for Terrace Park, All American, K and J, Dakota Carriers and Johnson Feed.

Wally was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. He loved serving and helping whenever he could; especially serving as usher, assisting with the church rummage, and the Streets of Bethlehem. When able, attending Men's Bible Study was at the top of his Wally's list. Wally always looked forward to the monthly coffee gatherings with his Trucking "Families".

Wally is survived by: his children, Cherrie (Jim) Haugen of Sioux Falls, Lonnie (Cathy) Anderson of Seattle, WA, and Karla Larsen of Hartford; grandchildren, Tami (Scott) Lund, Chandra (Bret) Daggett, Heather (Josh) Walker, Jason (Danielle) Anderson, Tennille (Nate) Gomez, Tara (Andy) Sancen, Toby (Kira Kirkie) Larsen, Toni (Brian Holt) Larsen, Taya (Ethan May) Larsen; 19 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sister, Janice (Clarence) Dunn of Hartford, SD; sister-in-law, Lois Lundberg, Sioux Falls; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Delma in 2006, his parents, two daughters, Karen and Wanda, son-in-law, John Larsen, grandson, Richie, brother, Wendell and sister-in-law, Betty. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 19, 2019
