Wallace H. Paschke
Sioux Falls - Wallace H. Paschke, 76, died Sat., May 30, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service will be 2 PM Tue., June 9 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed. Obit, online guestbook and a link to the livestream are at georgeboom.com.
Survivors include his wife, Debra; 3 children, Greg (Tracey) Paschke, Lone Tree, CO, Jodi (Hap) Courtney, Parker, CO, Lisa Stone, Denver, CO; 2 step-daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Pearson and Jessica (Dale) Hochhalter, both of Sioux Falls; and 5 grandchildren.
Sioux Falls - Wallace H. Paschke, 76, died Sat., May 30, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service will be 2 PM Tue., June 9 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls and will be livestreamed. Obit, online guestbook and a link to the livestream are at georgeboom.com.
Survivors include his wife, Debra; 3 children, Greg (Tracey) Paschke, Lone Tree, CO, Jodi (Hap) Courtney, Parker, CO, Lisa Stone, Denver, CO; 2 step-daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Pearson and Jessica (Dale) Hochhalter, both of Sioux Falls; and 5 grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.