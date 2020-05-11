|
Wallace "Wally" Larsen
Irene, SD - Wally Larsen, 81 of Irene, passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls from a massive stroke. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg, with Coronavirus precautions. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the church. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the public is invited to come to the funeral but to remain in their vehicles, as the service will be broadcasted on 90.7 FM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Those who will cherish his memory are his wife Barbara, daughter Darla (Donald Peterson), Viborg, sons Rick, Sioux Falls and Lyle (Ann), Irene; 9 very special grandchildren: Sara (Dave) Dekker, Lynn (Brandy) Skonhovd, Tony, Tate, and Tygh Goergen, Ashley (Steve) Laue, Rachel (Brendan) Pageler, Landon and Levi Larsen, and 7 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers and 3 brothers-in-law.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 11 to May 12, 2020