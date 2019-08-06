|
Walter "Walt" Brown
Arlington - Walter "Walt" Brown, 64 of Arlington, was welcomed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 3, 2019, doing what he loved, working on the family farm.
Walt was born January 17, 1955, in Volga, SD, the son of Howard and Edna (Brooks) Brown. He attended country school until 7th grade upon entering the Arlington Public School district. Walt graduated from Arlington High School in 1973. He attended Northwestern in Chicago, Ill. on a full music scholarship for his trumpet mastery. His love of the mink farm brought him home one year later to work into the business with his father, Howard.
Walt asked the love of his life, Kris Knutson, out on June 18, 1976 and they were engaged by November 2, 1976. Walt and Kris were united in marriage on June 18, 1977, on her family farm near Arlington. Walt has resided in Arlington, on the farm, all his life.
Walt repented and placed his faith in Jesus Christ on November 1976. His faith in God was his source of guidance, strength and comfort. His devotion for his Savior was shared and shown in his service for the Lord.
Walt was active in many areas of the ministry as layman, song leader, deacon, Sunday School superintendent, youth group leader and his love of teaching the gospel, especially to his college class. Walt loved reading and studying the Bible and was a prayer warrior for many daily, especially for his family, church family, country and if he knew you, he probably prayed for you as well. He was a member at First Baptist Church in White, SD.
Walt's passion of mink farming led to serving in many areas of the business, from grading for New York Fur Action in Minneapolis, serving on the National Board, local associations and being active in the many areas of the business across the country. His father, Howard started the family mink business in 1938. Walt came home in 1975 to work into the business with his father, who passed away unexpectedly in 1980, leaving Walt to manage and grow the family business. In his younger years, Walt raised silver, artic and red fox, later expanding into bobcats, wolves and coyotes. Recently Walt had slowed down a bit as the boys were taking on the task of running the business along with expanding into other divisions.
Walt's love for his family and especially his grandchildren, brought smiles and laughter to his soul. His endless tricks and jokes were a joy for all. Walt enjoyed aviation, hunting, target shooting and sharing his knowledge of firearm safety with family members.
Walt has served on the Citizens State Bank Board from 1985 until his death. He enjoyed this distraction from the farm and the many aspects of the banking business, with the other board members and employees.
Grateful for sharing his life is his wife, Kris of 42 years, five children; Wes (Amanda) Brown, children, Hudson, Sydney, Bell and Kinsley of Arlington; Sophie (Nate) Moore, children, Micah, Toby and Elliana of Brookings; Will (Brianne) and Averleigh Brown of Arlington; Andrew (Faith) Brown of Arlington and Vanessa (Nick) Barkl of Arlington; two siblings: Russell of Arlington and Kathy (Dan) Simpson of Inver Grove Heights, MN. He leaves behind a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Edna Brown, his in-laws, Merle and Carol Knutson, sister-in-law, Renae Hammerstrom and nephew, Jim Dobson.
Funeral services for Walt Brown will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Mcknight Community Hall in White, SD with Pastor Paul McDowell officiating, burial will be in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services at the Mcknight Community Hall.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019