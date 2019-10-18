|
|
Walter C. Thomas
Wilmot - Walter Thomas, 80, of Wilmot, SD (formerly of Sioux Falls) died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Wilmot Care Center in Wilmot.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Myriam of Wilmot, SD; two sons, Greg (Dawn) Thomas and Brad (Diana) Thomas, both of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Herbstreith living in California; and one brother, Leo Thomas of Parkston, SD. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Elroy Nelson; a daughter, Cindi; brother, Harold Thomas and his wife, Bernie; a sister-in-law, Janice Thomas and niece Teresa Herbstreith.
Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Tuesday at First Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.
Memorials may be directed to the or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019