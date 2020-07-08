1/1
Walter E. Matzen
Walter E. Matzen

Inwood, Iowa - Walter E. Matzen, 97, of Inwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Fellowship Village in Inwood. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Inwood, with Rev. John Wolf officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, July 10, from 7:00-8:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Inwood. Public viewing will begin at 3:00 PM Friday until the start of visitation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
JUL
10
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
