Walter "Bob" Koch
Sioux Falls - Walter "Bob" Koch, 76, died on March 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing home in Lennox, SD. Bob was born on March 21, 1943, in Inwood, IA. to Walter W. Koch and Innanda S. Loe. He attended Augustana College and married Lavonne Marie Pulcher in 1966.
Bob was an avid reader, photographer, pilot, corvette enthusiast, and civil war buff. He loved watching Nascar and the Packers. He loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lavonne. Grateful for sharing his life are his sons Jeffry (Lesley) and Thomas (Amy) Koch; grandchildren Katelyn and Anna Koch; his sister Bette Hanson; and dear friend, Dee Wacker.
Funeral Services were held at Heritage Funeral Home and Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019