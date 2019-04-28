Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Bob" Koch


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter "Bob" Koch Obituary
Walter "Bob" Koch

Sioux Falls - Walter "Bob" Koch, 76, died on March 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing home in Lennox, SD. Bob was born on March 21, 1943, in Inwood, IA. to Walter W. Koch and Innanda S. Loe. He attended Augustana College and married Lavonne Marie Pulcher in 1966.

Bob was an avid reader, photographer, pilot, corvette enthusiast, and civil war buff. He loved watching Nascar and the Packers. He loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Lavonne. Grateful for sharing his life are his sons Jeffry (Lesley) and Thomas (Amy) Koch; grandchildren Katelyn and Anna Koch; his sister Bette Hanson; and dear friend, Dee Wacker.

Funeral Services were held at Heritage Funeral Home and Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now