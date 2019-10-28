Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Walter "Gerry" Moore


1949 - 2019
Sioux Falls - Walter E. "Gerry" Moore, age 70, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.

Gerry was born on October 10, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas to Dr. Floyd E. Moore and Arta May Moore.

Gerry had a passion for music, he was a professional and very talented key board player for several bands including the "Apostles" of Sioux Falls and the "Texas" band for over 10 years. He also worked at a private zoo in Texas for 10 years where he trained many different species of birds. Leading up to his retirement Gerry had worked at Alpha Graphics in Sioux Falls.

Gerry's family would like to thank the hospice staff for the touching care he received, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
