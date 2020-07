Wanda Decker



Sturgis - Wanda Decker, 97, Sturgis, SD went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 7, 2020.



She is survived by her three daughters and spouses. Janice and Jim Sievers, Mary Ellen and Don Sievers and Maleda and Ron Moross.



Eight Grandchildren: Joy (Joel) Wegner, Jill Lorang, Jeff Sievers, Sherril (Jim) Morgan, Dan (Melissa) Sievers, Justin (Shelly) Inhofer, Amy (Chris) Kucker, Jared (Billy Jo) Inhofer. Plus twenty two great-grand children whom she loved so dearly.



Wanda was predeceased by her beloved husband Herb Decker in May 2010, Grand son-in-law David Lorang, and grand daughter-in-law Sue Sievers.



Due to Covid, a private family funeral will be held in Rapid City, SD in the near future.









