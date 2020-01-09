Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
East Side Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Wanda J. Dede Obituary
Wanda J. Dede

Sioux Falls - Wanda J. Dede, 90, died Wed., Jan. 8, 2020. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Mon., Jan. 13 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., Jan.12 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Loretta (Lee) Runestad, Yankton, SD, David (Pat) Dede, Sioux Falls, Dawn (Gary) Wulf, Sioux Falls; 2 daughters-in-law, Dawn Dede, Sioux Falls, Pam Dede, Norfolk, NE; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Ora Mae) Baade, Sioux Falls; and a brother-in-law, Gerald (Ardell) Dede.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wanda's memory to East Side Lutheran Church or Ava's House Hospice. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
