Wanda Moeding
Sioux Falls - Wanda L Moeding, 65, of Kaycee, WY, formerly Brandon, died after a one year long cancer battle on September 22, 2019, at the Sanford Hospice Cottage House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be 12:00, Noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2pm at Heartland.
Wanda was best known for her love of her family that included daughters, Tammy (Bryan) Hannant, Kaycee, WY, and Christina (James) Wagner, Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Darik (Aloia) Kingsly, Sioux Falls, and Joshua Hannant, Gillette, WY; two great-grandchildren, mother, Lois Kingsly, Fargo, ND; two siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019