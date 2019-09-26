Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Heartland
Resources
Wanda Moeding

Wanda Moeding Obituary
Wanda Moeding

Sioux Falls - Wanda L Moeding, 65, of Kaycee, WY, formerly Brandon, died after a one year long cancer battle on September 22, 2019, at the Sanford Hospice Cottage House in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be 12:00, Noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2pm at Heartland.

Wanda was best known for her love of her family that included daughters, Tammy (Bryan) Hannant, Kaycee, WY, and Christina (James) Wagner, Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Darik (Aloia) Kingsly, Sioux Falls, and Joshua Hannant, Gillette, WY; two great-grandchildren, mother, Lois Kingsly, Fargo, ND; two siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
