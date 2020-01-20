|
|
Warren W. Myron
Vermillion
- Warren Woodrow Myron, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sanford Care Center, Vermillion South Dakota.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion with Pastor James Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery following the services. Visitation with family present will be an hour prior to the services at the church.
Warren was born on September 29, 1924 to Severt and Esther Myron at Dakota Hospital, Vermillion, South Dakota. He spent his very early childhood living in Fergus Falls, Minnesota and moved to Vermillion, South Dakota during his later childhood, where he resided until his death.
Warren was united in marriage to Helen Brown on April 23, 1944 in Elk Point, South Dakota. To this union five children were born.
Grateful for having shared his life, are his surviving children, Keith Myron of Vermillion, South Dakota; Craig (Darlis) Myron of Vermillion, South Dakota; Lynn (Larry Koral) Myron of Vermillion, South Dakota; and Julie (Tom) Myers of Hartford, South Dakota. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his sister Mary Ann Jernstrom of Omaha, Nebraska; his brother Douglas Myron of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; sister-in-law Barbara Peterson & husband Chastine, of Long Beach, Calif; and many nieces and nephews.
As a young boy in Fergus Falls, Warren loved watching the planes at the airport next to the family farm. This sparked a life-long interest in flying and lead him to become co-owner of a small plane, which he loved to fly around Vermillion and the surrounding area. Warren's other passions in life were farming and driving his semi-truck across the country, providing him the opportunity to not only see a lot of interesting things, but meet and retain a lot of wonderful friends, too. Warren hauled his last load of hay at the age of 92. Warren has an anonymous friend who sends him a note every Christmas that says "Keep on trucking" - guess he really took that note to heart!
Warren is known for his love of dancing, which he continued to do until the age of 94. He enjoyed country music and often traveled with his camper to different music festivals, dancing up a storm. He enjoyed NASCAR racing on television and would watch it faithfully.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Severt and Esther Myron; his wife, Helen Myron; his son, David Myron; and his sisters, Evelyn Johnson, Vivian Curl and Marjorie Myron. Like those before him, Warren will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be directed to AseraCare Hospice of Sioux Falls, 528 N. Sycamore Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57110.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020