Waunda Z. Johnson
Inwood, Iowa - Waunda Zoe Johnson, 96, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center in Canton, South Dakota following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Inwood with Rev. John Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials may be given to Fellowship Village or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Waunda is survived by her daughter, Laurel (Nathan) Northey; two grandchildren, Erika (Darren) Uhlenhopp, and Chad (Olivia) Northey; and seven great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 23, 2019