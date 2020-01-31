|
|
Wava Butler
Milbank, SD - Wava Butler, age 94 of Milbank passed away on January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank. Visitation will be held on Monday at Mundwiler Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Milbank City Cemetery. Wava is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Susan Butler of Arlington, SD; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020