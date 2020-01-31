Services
Mundwiler Funeral Home Inc
1003 E 4Th Ave
Milbank, SD 57252
(605) 432-4545
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mundwiler Funeral Home Inc
1003 E 4Th Ave
Milbank, SD 57252
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mundwiler Funeral Home Inc
1003 E 4Th Ave
Milbank, SD 57252
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Mundwiler Funeral Home Inc
1003 E 4Th Ave
Milbank, SD 57252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wava Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wava Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wava Butler Obituary
Wava Butler

Milbank, SD - Wava Butler, age 94 of Milbank passed away on January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank. Visitation will be held on Monday at Mundwiler Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Milbank City Cemetery. Wava is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Susan Butler of Arlington, SD; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wava's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -