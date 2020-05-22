|
|
Wava E. Janssen
Estelline - Wava Janssen, 89, of Estelline, SD died Thursday, Mary 21, 2020 at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center, Estelline, SD.
Wava Swift was born July 27, 1930 to J.E. and Beatrice L. (Lehner) Swift at her parent's home near Estelline, SD. She grew up on a farm near Estelline and received her education at Estelline Public Schools, graduating from Estelline High School in 1948. Following high school, she attended the Minnesota School of Business. Upon completing her course of study, Wava was employed by South Dakota State University dispersing GI Bills to the soldiers returning from World War II.
On September 2, 1951 she was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Vance Janssen at her parent's home near Estelline. Following their marriage, Wava worked in a secretarial position at V&W Repair, an auto repair business owned and operated by she and her husband. They retired from this business in 1994. Following retirement, the couple continued to live in Sioux Falls, but wintered in Texas for 10 years where they enjoyed camping.
She was an excellent seamstress and also loved to cook, preparing countless meals for her family. She also enjoyed having coffee with her friends. She and Vance were avid square dancers and had travelled to several states to pursue this passion.
Her memberships include being a long-time member of the Congregational Church; a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion, as well as the Moose Lodge.
On November 1, 2019, the couple moved to the Estelline Nursing and Care Center. Vance passed away on December 26, 2019. Wava was living at the Care Center at the time of her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Annette (Jay) Rezac and Eileen (Rob) Gannon, both of Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and close friends. She was especially grateful for a special niece, Susan Linneman and her husband, Dave for their visits and kindness. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard; and one sister, Lorraine.
Private funeral services will be held. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service. Her service will be live-streamed over the Miller Funeral Home You Tube Channel on Wednesday at 2:00 pm. The live link for this streaming is: https://youtu.be/lKc-tJL1k2s
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020