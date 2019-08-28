|
|
Wava Enger
Sioux Falls - Wava LaVonne Orstad Mauney Enger, age 98 died at Bethesda Nursing Facility, Beresford, SD on August 25, 2019. She was born December 11, 1920 on a family farm south of Canton on the Orstad homestead to Ingvald and Ella Orstad. After graduating from Augustana Academy, Canton, SD in 1939 she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute, Minneapolis, and Nettleton Business College, Sioux Falls. In 1944 Wava married James Mauney from Charleston, SD.
She married Sylvester (Bud) Enger in 1960 and several residences later they made their home in Sioux Falls. Wava and Bud enjoyed bicycling, gardening, delivering the Argus Leader and were members of Active Generations and First Lutheran Church. In her late 70's she learned to play a Lowery Organ and visitors were often entertained by her. She actively participated in the Joy of Living Bible Study Classes for several years. At the age of 80 Wava began working part-time at Hy-Vee for 14 years until her doctor advised her to "get a chauffeur". Thus, she finally retired! In 2017 she moved to Primrose Retirement Community.
Wava is survived by daughter, Diana (Jerry) Mettler; son Bruce (Barb) Mauney; daughters, Rochelle (Terry) Helget; and Sylvia (Jim) Skillman as well as eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at First Lutheran Church Chapel in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019