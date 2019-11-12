|
|
Wava Homandberg
Alcester - Wava M. Homandberg, 89, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 2PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM Wednesday, November 13 at Nathanael Lutheran Church, followed by a prayer service at 7PM. Memorials may be directed to Nathanael Lutheran Endowment Fund, the Alcester Senior Citizens or the Alcester Community Foundation. wassfuneralhome.com
Wava is survived by her sons, Regan (Linda Smith) Homandberg, Alcester, SD and Grant Homandberg, Beresford, SD; her daughters, Patricia (Robert) Lynott, Hawarden, IA, Renae (John) Vandemore, Fairview, SD and Jill (Dave) Hammitt, Owatonna, MN; 27 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; her sister, LeAnn Knudson, Centerville, SD; sister-in-law, Vonda Hagen, Sun City, AZ; a special aunt, Bonnie Hagen; uncle, Ken Carlson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019