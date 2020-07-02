1/1
Wayne Decker
Wayne Decker

Parkston - Wayne Decker 87, of Parkston passed away Wednesday at Avera Bormann Manor. Wayne married Bernice Schnabel in 1956. Bernice died in 2001. Wayne is survived by his children Cheryl (David) Willers of Beaver Creek MN; Dennis (Lorna) Decker of Parkston; Lynnette (James) Lane of Arnold MO; Sandra (Ron) Erickson of Platte and John (Ann) Decker of Hartford. 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 6 at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church of Emery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the church. Walter Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
