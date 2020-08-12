1/1
Wayne Feuerhelm
Wayne Feuerhelm

Bridgewater - Wayne Theodore Feuerhelm, 81, of Bridgewater, S.D. passed away on August 10, 2020 at Auberge Memory Care in Scottsdale, AZ. Wayne, the youngest child of Ernestine and Lee Feuerhelm, was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. November 27, 1938. He was baptized October 1, 1939 at Riverside Methodist Church, rural Canistota, S.D.

Wayne grew up on a farm with his parents and older sister, Ileane, south of Canistota, S.D. until he was three years old, when the family moved to a farm north of Bridgewater, where he continued living throughout his adult years. Wayne graduated from Bridgewater High School and married Beverly Jorgenson November 26, 1954. They raised four children on their farm in South Dakota. In 2007, they moved from the farm to Bridgewater as they neared retirement. Many winters were spent in Arizona visiting children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne loved spending time with his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgewater, Wayne served on the church council for several years. In addition, he served on the Emery Township Board, McCook County and State Extension Boards, Bridgewater Rural Fire District and Bridgewater Farmers Union Board.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and in general just being out in nature with his family and friends. In particular, Wayne loved animals especially dogs, there was always a special dog or two on the farm which he showered with affection.

Preceding Wayne in death were his parents Lee and Ernestine, sister Ileane Ellwein, oldest son Glenn, and sister in-law Diane Wilson.

Wayne is survived by his wife Beverly, son Kent (Keyla) San Jose, Costa Rica, daughter Karla (Marcey) Tucson, AZ, daughter Cheryl (Patrick) Kruse, Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren Sonja (Fernando) Hernandez, Benjamin (Annemarie) Kruse, Allison (Douglas) Houvener, Grant (Melissa) Adams, Daniel Feuerhelm, Brock Kruse, Carter Feuerhelm, Samuel Adams and Kent James Feuerhelm. Great grandchildren Lily and Emma Hernandez, Owen and Gavin Houvener, Mesa Adams and brother-in-law Jim Jorgenson.

Due to the current pandemic, a service for immediate family only will be held in Arizona. Plans for a memorial service in South Dakota will be made at a later date. Walter's Funeral Home.




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter's Funeral Home
201 N Cherry Ave
Bridgewater, SD 57319
(605) 729-2502
