HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Wayne Rausch

Wayne Rausch Obituary
Wayne Rausch

Sioux Falls, SD - Wayne Rausch, 94, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The family invites you to stay after Wayne's funeral for food and fellowship.

Wayne is lovingly remembered by his wife Marge; daughter, Cathi Mattison (Dan); son; David Rausch (Karen); grandchildren, Chris and Liz Hage.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
