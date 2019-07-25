Services
Wayne Steenhoven Obituary
Wayne Steenhoven

George, IA - Wayne Steenhoven age 65, of George, IA died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27th at the First Reformed Church in Boyden, IA with Rev. Bob VanderSchaaf, officiating. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Lawn Cemetery at George, IA.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the First Reformed Church in Boyden.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: First Reformed Church in Boyden
Published in The Argus Leader on July 25, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.