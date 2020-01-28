Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
Wayne Wieman Obituary
Wayne Wieman

Monroe - Wayne Wieman, 77 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Wayne is survived by his wife Sharel; children Brad of Minneapolis, MN, Kelly (Jeff Buol) of Sioux Falls, Bryan (Carrie) of Madison, and 4 grandchildren.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
