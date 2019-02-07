|
Wendall Lown
Harrisburg - Wendall Naden Lown, 97, died on Feb. 3, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Feb. 9th at Harrisburg United Methodist Church with his family greeting friends for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory are handling the arrangements.
Grateful for having shared his life are six step-children: John (Trish) Villebro, Pat (Jim) Richardson, Jim (Karen) Villebro, Cindy (Gary) Nelson, Suzie (Bruce) Aldrich, Eric Villebro and Dawn Ennis; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lown; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Lown; his parents, Frank & Nora Lown; and one brother, Frank P. Lown. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 7, 2019