Wendell A. Akland

Mr. Wendell A. Akland, age 79, husband of Arlene Lehti Akland, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Tim Wiggins officiating. A visitation will also be held on Monday from 12-2PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on May 21, 1941 in Akron, Iowa, Wendell was the son of the late Howard Lewison and the late Stanley & Verda Wetrosky Akland. He married Arlene Lehit on January 11, 1963 and together they had three children. He worked twenty five years as a farmer and in 1998, he and his wife moved to Columbia, Tennessee from South Dakota. Wendell enjoyed keeping himself busy tinkering in his shop, building things, fixing equipment and mowing for his neighbors. He loved music and years ago enjoyed playing the guitar. A very religious man, Wendell was of the Lutheran faith.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Rick (Denise) Akland of Beresford, SD; daughters: Julie Cooper of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Jennifer (Robbie) Harrington of Thompson Station, TN; brother, Wayne (Sharon) Akland; sister, Loren (Tim) Wiggins; grandchildren: Tanner Akland, Chase Cooper, Ella Harrington, Kyle Harrington; and great grandchildren: Marilyn Akland and Matthias Behnke.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
