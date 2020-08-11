1/1
Wendy Hoyne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy Hoyne

Sioux Falls - Wendy Joan Hoyne, 57, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a wonderful and fulfilling life.

Wendy was born on June 12, 1963 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1981 and got a degree in Accounting from Creighton University.

In 1988 she joined the "traveling squad" for Peter Kiewit where she met the love of her life, Ken Hoyne. They fell in love quickly and were married on February 28, 1991. They lived in Omaha until 1994 when they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, Wendy as a CPA grew an independent accounting business for over 10 years.

Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband of almost 30 years, Ken; two daughters, Ellen Nemmers and husband, Ethan, Minneapolis, MN, and Lauren Hoyne, Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughter, Allison King and husband, Brandon, and grandson, August "Gus", Vermillion, SD; parents, John and Karen Hall, Council Bluffs, IA; brother, Steve Hall, Palatine, IL; and many other relatives and countless friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Good Earth State Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Dougherty Hospice House or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved