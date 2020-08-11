Wendy Hoyne

Wendy HoyneSioux Falls - Wendy Joan Hoyne, 57, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a wonderful and fulfilling life.Wendy was born on June 12, 1963 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1981 and got a degree in Accounting from Creighton University.In 1988 she joined the "traveling squad" for Peter Kiewit where she met the love of her life, Ken Hoyne. They fell in love quickly and were married on February 28, 1991. They lived in Omaha until 1994 when they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, Wendy as a CPA grew an independent accounting business for over 10 years.Grateful for having shared her life are her loving husband of almost 30 years, Ken; two daughters, Ellen Nemmers and husband, Ethan, Minneapolis, MN, and Lauren Hoyne, Sioux Falls, SD; step-daughter, Allison King and husband, Brandon, and grandson, August "Gus", Vermillion, SD; parents, John and Karen Hall, Council Bluffs, IA; brother, Steve Hall, Palatine, IL; and many other relatives and countless friends.A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Good Earth State Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Dougherty Hospice House or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.