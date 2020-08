Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wendy's life story with friends and family

Share Wendy's life story with friends and family

Wendy Sykes



In Loving Memory



Wendy Sykes 77, Crystal Lake IL passed away June 13th, 2020.



A Memorial on August 23rd 2020 at her son's home Robert Sykes, 5701 W. 26th St., Sioux Falls SD 57106, from 2-4 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store