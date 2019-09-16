|
Wesley "Wes" Heesch
Sioux Falls - Wesley Duane Heesch, 89, Sioux Falls, formerly Garretson, died peacefully, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Heartland Funeral Home, Brandon, with a short service at 7pm. Funeral services will be 1pm, Wednesday, September, 18, 2019, at the United Church of Garretson. Burial will follow at Summit Hill Cemetery, rural Garretson, with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Wes will be deeply missed by his seven children, Sherrill Bear, NE, Timothy (Debbie) Heesch, Olatha, KS, Sandra (David Johnson) Olson, Sioux Falls, Lauri (Dusty) Davis, Wakefield, NE, Chris (Karen Anderson) Heesch, Coon Rapids, MN, Dan Heesch, Columbus, OH and Jacob (Amber) Heesch, Lubbock, TX; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Matie Heesch, Sioux Falls.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 16, 2019