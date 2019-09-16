Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
United Church of Garretson
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Heesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley "Wes" Heesch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley "Wes" Heesch Obituary
Wesley "Wes" Heesch

Sioux Falls - Wesley Duane Heesch, 89, Sioux Falls, formerly Garretson, died peacefully, Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Heartland Funeral Home, Brandon, with a short service at 7pm. Funeral services will be 1pm, Wednesday, September, 18, 2019, at the United Church of Garretson. Burial will follow at Summit Hill Cemetery, rural Garretson, with Full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Wes will be deeply missed by his seven children, Sherrill Bear, NE, Timothy (Debbie) Heesch, Olatha, KS, Sandra (David Johnson) Olson, Sioux Falls, Lauri (Dusty) Davis, Wakefield, NE, Chris (Karen Anderson) Heesch, Coon Rapids, MN, Dan Heesch, Columbus, OH and Jacob (Amber) Heesch, Lubbock, TX; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Matie Heesch, Sioux Falls.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now