Wesley Hill
Wesley Hill

Spearfish - Wesley Hill, 94, died Sept 16, 2020 in Spearfish, SD.

Wesley, son of Elmer & Mae Hill was born and raised in Harrisburg, SD. Following high school, Wes enlisted in the Navy. He completed his training in Great Lakes. IL. He was assigned to the USS New Jersey. He remained in the Reserves and was proud to be a Seabee. Wes became a diesel mechanic. He worked for John Morrell in the garage, keeping the transportation fleet rolling.

He married Lois Dunkelberger on Oct. 8, 1949. Together they raised 3 children, David, San Marcos, CA, Beverly (Bill Lundgren) Spearfish, SD and Dwight (Laurie Schafer) Yucca Valley, CA.

Wesley is survived by his children, 2 grandchildren, Kelli (Nate) Firth and Brad (Stella) Hill, 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Noordermeer, Marge Nickisch, and brother, James Hill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents; brother Edward, and sister, Vera Horner.

A public graveside service will begin at 10:30 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Harrisburg, SD. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 am on Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church. General visitation will begin at 2:00 pm on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. There will be no visitation with the family present.

Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church.1700 East 6th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
