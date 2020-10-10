Wesley M Plucker
Sioux Falls - Wesley "Wes" Martin Plucker, 80, died on October 5, 2020. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM. Please wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines for both the visitation and services.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Shirley Plucker, four children, Paula (Tim) Schreier of Dell Rapids, SD, Steve (Emily) Plucker of Canton, SD, Stacie (Cory) Paul of Dell Rapids, SD, and Brian (Becky) Plucker of Brandon, SD; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister-in-law, Karen Luke of Dell Rapids, SD; sister-in-law, Fern Plucker of Chandler, AZ; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha Plucker; and one brother, Vernon Plucker; two brothers-in-laws, Bob Berthelsen and Joseph Luke.
A more complete obituary and a link to view his service online, please go to www.georgeboom.com
.