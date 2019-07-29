|
|
Will Fester
Sioux Falls, SD - Will Fester, 84, passed away peacefully at Doughtery Hospice House on July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The family invites you to join them for the Rosary beginning at 6:15 and then a time of sharing memories following the Rosary. Funeral services will be on Friday, August 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow and burial later that afternoon in Jeffers, MN.
Will was a salesman and loved a good auction, a good deal, a good chat, and to tell a great joke. Where there was Will, there was a way.
Will is lovingly remembered by his wife Cosette Fester, daughter Christine Fester, son Daniel Fester and his wife Margie, granddaughter Katelyn, and Teresa Fester, his dear friend/cousin, Richard Jordan, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from July 29 to July 30, 2019