Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Will Fester
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Fester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Fester


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Will Fester Obituary
Will Fester

Sioux Falls, SD - Will Fester, 84, passed away peacefully at Doughtery Hospice House on July 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The family invites you to join them for the Rosary beginning at 6:15 and then a time of sharing memories following the Rosary. Funeral services will be on Friday, August 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow and burial later that afternoon in Jeffers, MN.

Will was a salesman and loved a good auction, a good deal, a good chat, and to tell a great joke. Where there was Will, there was a way.

Will is lovingly remembered by his wife Cosette Fester, daughter Christine Fester, son Daniel Fester and his wife Margie, granddaughter Katelyn, and Teresa Fester, his dear friend/cousin, Richard Jordan, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Will's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now