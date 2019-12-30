Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Willard J. Bishop


1940 - 2019
Willard J. Bishop Obituary
Willard J. Bishop

Sioux Falls - Tuffy Bishop, 79, passed away on December 27th after a brief illness. Tuffy was born in Sioux Falls on November 5, 1940. He graduated from Washington High School in 1958. Tuffy was an excellent athlete and was inducted into the Washington High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. In high school Tuffy participated in football, basketball, track, and baseball. After graduating from high school, Tuffy played two seasons of minor league baseball in Florida and Nebraska.

Tuffy worked as a Senior Engineering Technician for the City of Sioux Falls. He retired from the City of Sioux Falls after 31 years of service. Tuffy enjoyed his retirement by playing and watching sports, exercising, and spending time with his family. Tuffy was a devoted husband and a caring father and grandfather.

Grateful for sharing Tuffy's life are his wife, Marilee; brother, Dennis Bishop of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Kelly (John) Bysura of Greeneville, TN and Kathy (Rich) Wilka of Sioux Falls; and his four grandchildren.

Tuffy was preceded in death by his father, Willard; mother, Pearl; brother, Don; and sister, Pat.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
