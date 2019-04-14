|
William A. Morrill
New Hope, MN - Bill Morrill was born on December 7, 1927 in Huron, South Dakota to Frank and Kathryn Morrill. He passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Robbinsdale, MN.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at House of Hope Lutheran Church in New Hope, MN on Saturday, May 4 2019 with family visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a service at 11:00 a.m.
Bill married Myrtle Lee, Hayti, SD on November 11, 1954. They made their home and had their five children in Sioux Falls, SD.
Bill had a quick and engaging smile, never met a stranger and loved to tell a story. It was these attributes and more that served him well for a career in sales. He owned and operated two different businesses in Sioux Falls, SD, General Tire West and Bill Morrill Cellular.
He had a deep and abiding faith in God and was a life long member of the Lutheran Church. He loved gardening, fishing, playing cards and spending time with friends and family. When times were hard, he would say with a twinkle in his eye, "It said by my photo in the high school annual, fate favors him", it was that optimism coupled with his faith that carried him through life.
Five years ago, he moved to New Hope, MN to be closer to two of his daughters. The past two years he has resided at St. Therese in New Hope where he met lots of new friends. He found his church home at House of Hope Lutheran Church, where he was accepted with open arms and hearts finding fellowship and friendship.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Kim (Bruce Gyger) Morrill, Seattle, WA, Erin (Steve) Paulsen, Plymouth, MN, Shawn (Mike) Rutland, Brooklyn Park, MN and Devon (Aimee) Morrill, Sioux Falls, SD., his grandchildren Genna Lee Paulsen, Plymouth, MN, Kaitie (Ben) Brakke, Kansas City, MO, John Morrill, Sioux Falls SD, great grandson, Owen Brakke, Kansas City, MO and a sister, Geri (Ray) Siegenthaler, Huron SD.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle, son Brian and infant daughter Kyle Ann.
Any Memorials may be directed to House of Hope Lutheran Church New Hope, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019