William D. "Bill" King


1954 - 2019
Las Vegas, NV - William "Bill" D. King died at his home of a broken heart on August 12, 2019 at the age of 65. The love of his life, his wife Susan died April 19th, 2018 on their 21st wedding anniversary from which he never recovered.

Bill was born May 24, 1954 in Sioux Falls SD; graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972; enlisted in the US Air Force in August 1972; honorably discharged as a Sgt in May 1976 where he settled in Las Vegas; enlisted in the Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged in April 1988. Bill was a highly valued lineman with Nevada Energy for 32+ yrs from 1977 until he retired in 2009.

Bill had a passion and love for country always encouraging others to buy "Made in the USA", riding his Harley, playing with their dogs, traveling, building their retirement home in Washington and spending time with friends and family.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Laura Estes and her 3 children; step son Jimmy (Jenn) Kurtz, Star ID; sister Betty (Ernie) Otten, Tea SD; sister Carole Rodman, Sioux Falls SD; half brother Mike (Jillian) King, 29 Palms CA; many nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Susan Kurtz King; father William H King; mother Violet M King; sister Janet M King; and grandparents.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Las Vegas on Sept 22, 2019.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
